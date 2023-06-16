"We've still got a long way to go": Development in early stages to new Martin's Landing marina in Prosperity

A retired couple has purchased what was formerly known as Buffalo Creek Marina and hopes to turn the area into something new.

Example video title will go here for this video

PROSPERITY, S.C. — A couple in Prosperity has purchased a marina in hopes of bringing new life to the west side of Lake Murray.

Dale and Jennifer Martin just purchased the Buffalo Creek Marina in April, and have already started renovations.

The marina's new name will be Martin's Landing and the couple has plans for new docks, a place to get gas, a new Mexican restaurant, and revamped cabins as well.

There is a small convenience store that sits in the middle of the marina that closed around Thanksgiving this year. The Martins' have stocked the store and just reopened it for business on Friday, but Dale Martin says there is still more to do.

"We're not promoting the open yet, we still don't have half our inventory, but we're going to have boating inventory... we'll also have a fishing department with some rods, bait and tackle, live bait, and some crickets," Martin explained.

The Buffalo Creek Bar and Grill sits just in front of the Marina Mart, and workers say they are hoping to see more people coming in as the marina is refinished.

"I feel like it will make it more than just a restaurant and makes it more of a destination for people to come to see," said waitress Hailey Roach. "They could go to the campground and not have to go into town to get any essentials they might need, they can go to the Mart and then they can come here for dinner."

Several boaters and regulars to the area say they are looking forward to watching that Lake Murray charm come to the west side of the lake.

"I love the people and I love good things for the community, and all those things bring more good things," said boater, Al Arnette.