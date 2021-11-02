Columbia's annual MLK Honor the Dream food drive begins

Donations of canned food go to Harvest Hope Food Bank.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia, in partnership with Richland School District One and the Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Foundation, has kicked off the annual annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Honor the Dream Food Drive to benefit Harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia, South Carolina.

Donations can be made in-person by dropping off canned fruit and vegetables, dry goods and canned meats at one of the following locations:

City Hall, 1737 Main Street

Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Ste. C

Columbia Tennis Center, 1635 Whaley Street

Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

Earlewood Park, 1111 Parkside Drive

Emily Douglas Park, 2500 Wheat Street

Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

Hampton Park, 117 Brandon Avenue

Heathwood Park, 800 Abelia Road

Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center, 2611 Grant Street

Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue

Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, 2300 Greene Street

Melrose Park, 1500 Fairvew Road

Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

St. Anna’s Park, 1315 Liberty Hill Avenue

Sims Park, 3500 Duncan Street

Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

City Human Resources, Office of Business Opportunities, 1401 Main Street (4th Floor)

Columbia Fire Department Headquarters, 1800 Laurel Street

Columbia Police Department Headquarters, 1 Justice Square

City of Columbia Satellite Payment Center, 3905 Ensor Avenue

Public Works, 2910 Colonial Drive

Washington Square Payment Center, 1136 Washington Street

The in person drive ends Dec. 10 2021. Virtual ends Jan. 17 2022.



To donate virtually, visit: https://t.co/vh7YQx79xS pic.twitter.com/rddHFqBiuk — ColaSC ParksRec (@ColaSCParksRec) November 2, 2021

You can also donate virtually online by clicking the link to the Honor the Dream Food Drive.