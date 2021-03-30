Missing 80-year-old SC woman found dead near grocery store

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Horry County officials say a missing 80-year-old woman has been found dead and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers say around 6:45 p.m. Monday they recovered the remains of Mary Ann Elvington in the Zion Community of Marion County. Multiple media outlets report Horry County Coroner Jerry Richardson as saying the discovery was made near Zion Grocery.

Richardson did not immediately say how the woman may have died. Elvington had been reported missing a day earlier.

Police say her 2012 Buick LaCross was found about 10 miles away.

"While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, we will not rest until this crime is solved," Horry County police said.

Horry County Police call the crime 'heinous' and say its being investigated as a homicide. The Marion County Sheriff's Office and the State Law Enforcement Division are assisting in the investigation.