Florence, SC (WLTX) - A public memorial service is taking place today for the Florence police officer killed in the line of duty last week during an ambush at a home.

Florence City Officials says the tribute for Sgt. Terrence Carraway will begin with a viewing at the Florence Civic Center. The viewing is set to go between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. this morning. At 12 p.m., the memorial service will take place.

A private memorial service for the 52-year-old officer was held Sunday inside a Darlington church.

Carraway, a 30-year veteran of the Florence Police Department, was shot and killed while assisting at a scene in the Vintage Place subdivision in Florence last Wednesday afternoon. Florence County Sheriff's deputies had gone to a home there to question a man about an alleged sexual assault when the man's father opened fire on them, according to investigators.

In addition to Carraway, six other officers were shot in the attack. They've been identified as Officers Brian Hart, Travis Scott, and Scott Williamson,with the Florence Police Department and Deputy Arie Davis, Investigators Sarah Miller, and Investigator Farrah Turner with the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Brian Hart (left), Travis Scott (center), Scott Williamson (right)

Two officers with the police department have been released from the hospital. There was no update on how the other officers' are doing over the weekend, but on Friday, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said they were in critical condition.

