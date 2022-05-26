Midlands faith leaders react to Texas elementary school shooting

Church leaders are calling on lawmakers for better gun control following the mass shooting, which left 19 children dead in Texas.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the tragedy in an elementary classroom in Uvalde, Texas impacts people nationwide, many are looking to faith leaders to lift up our hearts and minds in times of trouble.

Here in the Midlands, some faith leaders are offering prayers to the families of the victims, but they're also calling for action to stop the violence.

Pastor Dr. Travien Capers, Senior Pastor of Zion Benevolent Baptist Church in Hopkins, says this violence is happening too often, explaining how he felt when he heard about the shooting.

“It hurt my heart that young people and educators lost their lives,” Capers said. "#ThoughtsAndPrayers, that running line from politicians and even some faith leaders alike, without action to pair with it, I believe is fruitless.”

A father to five Capers says this tragedy is all to real. “As a father to four school-aged children, I don’t know the hurt that they feel. There were children that woke up yesterday, got their favorite bowl of cereal and never made it back home.”

Rabi Jonathan Case from Beth Shalom Synagogue is asking his parishioners to speak up to help put an end to gun violence.

“How many atrocities have we experienced because of uncontrolled gun violence that is rampant in the United States?” Case asked. “Prayer is wonderful, remembrance is wonderful. Both of those are integral to our fabric and our being. However, prayer, remembrance, and moments of silence are simply not enough.”

Reverend Carey Grady from Reid Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church says his community is grieving, but says his community is also part of the solution. He, too, is calling for stricter gun control.

“Things have got to be tighter because the persons doing these things keep slipping through the cracks," Grady said.

All three faith leaders we spoke with said the violence needs to stop.

“It’s time that we all need to take a stand and we need to join together, hand-in-hand, as religious faith-based organizations to say enough, is beyond enough,” Case said.

Grady said there will be a vigil for the victims on Thursday at Reid Chapel AME Church.

Case said at his synagogue, prayers will be said for the Texas victims on Friday.