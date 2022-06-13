Midlands Residents deal with record heat

Residents are dealing with the hottest weather in years this week. Misting stations have been set up to help provide some relief.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Summer has arrived in full force this week. And people are looking for ways to beat the heat.

The city of Columbia set up misting stations at 6 city parks to provide some relief for residents that may not have a way to cool off during the day. The misting stations including the one hear at Owens Field Park are open from 10 am until 8 pm. Highs expected around 100 for multiple days will be the hottest stretch of weather in years.

Loretta Martinez from Elgin decided to brave the hot temperatures, but came prepared.

“We brought water, little supplies in our backpack and pretty much just sitting down, walking a little, taking it easy and finding the shady spots.”

Others we talked to decided to also seek some shade, while their kids were out in playing at the parks.

During this type of weather, heat exhaustion can settle in quickly especially in those hotter afternoon hours.

Loretta says that staying hydrated is one of the most important things she does to stay safe in the heat.