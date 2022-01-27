13-year-old girl reported missing in Charleston County

Hannah Ammons, 13, might be headed toward Greenville, South Carolina.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston detectives are looking for 13-year-old Hannah Ammons who was last seen on Jan. 24 sometime between 5:30 and 6 a.m. on Applebee Way.

Ammons is described by officials as having blonde hair and brown eyes. She is about five feet, five inches tall weighs around 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and could be carrying a purple book bag. She was reported as not having a cell phone or any known means of transportation.

Officials said that she may have left for the Walterboro or Colleton County area, but she may also have the intention of going to Greenville, South Carolina.