Charleston Police say Freddie Frink, 58, was last seen on August 11, around 11 p.m.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Charleston Police Department is looking for a missing man who was last seen Tuesday night.

According to a Facebook post, Freddie Frink, 58, was last seen on August 11 around 11 p.m. after completing his shift at the Oyster House on S. Market Street in Charleston.