Missing South Carolina man with dementia, Parkinson's disease considered at risk

Basham, who is 79, was last seen wearing jeans, a blue sweatshirt with “Shenandoah Valley” printed on it, and gray slip on shoes.

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man who suffers from dementia and Parkinson's Disease.



Police say Barry David “Dave” Basham was last seen around 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, near his home in Murrells Inlet.

Basham, who is 79, was last seen wearing jeans, a blue sweatshirt with “Shenandoah Valley” printed on it, and gray slip on shoes. He’s approximately 5’8” and 159 pounds.

Police say Basham may be driving a tan 2012 Toyota RAV 4 with South Carolina license plate THR-330.