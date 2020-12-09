Missing SC woman last seen at Clarendon campground

Barbara Floyd Newton was last seen at a campground in Summerton.

SUMMERTON, S.C. — Clarendon County deputies are looking for a woman who's been missing since Friday.

Officers say they need to find Barbara Floyd Newton. She was last seen on September 11 around 5:28 p.m. leaving the Lake Shore Campground located in Summerton.

Newton is driving a white 2012 Infinity FX with South Carolina licence tag U16881.

Anyone who knows where she may be should call the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office at 803-435-4414 or Senior Investigator Watson at 803-460-5854.

The sheriff's department says you do no need to provide your identity or provide information.