x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

Missing SC woman last seen at Clarendon campground

Barbara Floyd Newton was last seen at a campground in Summerton.
Credit: Clarendon County Sheriff's Office
Barbara Floyd Newton

SUMMERTON, S.C. — Clarendon County deputies are looking for a woman who's been missing since Friday.

Officers say they need to find Barbara Floyd Newton. She was last seen on September 11 around 5:28 p.m. leaving the Lake Shore Campground located in Summerton. 

Newton is driving a white 2012 Infinity FX with South Carolina licence tag U16881.

Anyone who knows where she may be should call the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office at 803-435-4414 or Senior Investigator Watson at 803-460-5854. 

The sheriff's department says you do no need to provide your identity or provide information. 

The sheriff's office provided a photo of a vehicle that's similar to the one she was driving. 

Credit: CCSO
A vehicle similar to the one she was driving.

Related Articles