Missing Midlands teen last seen on Monday

14-year-old Nyaisa Branham was last seen on Monday. Deputies say she takes medications that she does not have with her.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.

Deputies say 14-year-old Nyaisa Branham left her home in Hopkins sometime during the night of September 7 and hasn’t been in contact with her family since.

Branham, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds. She has a scar on her forehead and under her nose.

Deputies say Branham takes medications that she does not have with her.

Anyone with information on Branham’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: