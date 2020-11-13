Missing woman in Columbia hasn't been seen in days

The last time a relative heard from Ashley Till was on November 7.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are searching for a woman who's been missing for nearly a week.

Officers say they're trying to find 49-year-old Ashley Lane Till.

Police say Till last spoke with a relative on Saturday, November 7, 2020. On that day, CPD officers were also sent to Till’s Hampton Street home to conduct a welfare check at the request of a relative.

Officers say when they didn't find Till, relatives began to worry and express their concern for her safety and well-being. According to loved ones, Till has a medical condition that requires her to take prescribed medication.

Till has brown hair and blue eyes, weighs 105 lbs. and is 5 feet 2 inches tall. Officers do not have a clothing description at this time.

Citizens with information about Till’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red "Submit a tip” tab.