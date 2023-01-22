Mother charged with fentanyl possession as investigation into baby's death continues

The child's cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has released new details regarding the death of a child and the charge that child's mother is now facing.

According to a spokesperson for the department, any time there is an unexplained death involving a child, both the coroner's office and the sheriff's office conduct a joint investigation.

The two offices are currently investigating the death of one-year-old Alexavia Aguirre, as well. The child was found unresponsive by first responders when they were called to L&L Lane around 9:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office said arriving deputies began CPR and also took the child to Aiken Regional Medical Center. However, the baby didn't survive.

The sheriff's office later confirmed to News19 that the mother of the child, Alexandra Elizabeth Howell, has since been arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl. The mother has since been released.