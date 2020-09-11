Multiple fliers with swastikas found in South Carolina town

The items were discovered inside the city of Sumter.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police are investigating after several fliers with swastikas printed on them were found on businesses in the city.

Officers say the papers were found Monday morning on three shops in this city: SAFE Federal Credit Union on Lewis Road, First Citizens Bank on Washington Street, and Allen Associates, also on Washington Street.

“This is not who we are,” Sumter Police Chief Chief Russell Roark said “Any behavior that jeopardizes the well-being, dignity and safety of this community – its citizens and its businesses – will be investigated to the fullest.”

Police say the symbols are associated with hate and white supremacy, so they've chosen not to promote the activity by releasing a photo of the flier. They have, however, released surveillance photos of two men who they say could be involved.

Anyone with information or who might have seen something overnight at these businesses is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.