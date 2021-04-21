2-year-old child in South Carolina missing

Officers believe his biological mother took him.

MAULDIN, S.C. — A South Carolina toddler is missing and police are hoping the public can help find him.

Mauldin Police say 2-year-old Nautica Anderson was taken from his custodian guardian by his biological mother, Brittni Ines Martin Tuesday. Police say they do not believe the child is in any danger at this time, but they need to find him.

Anderson is 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 30 pounds. They say he's missing his two front teeth and was last seen wearing a Mario shirt and blue pants.

The boy and his mother were last known to be in the Spartanburg ears.