Richland County Development Committee looking to hold absentee landlords accountable

Local leaders are looking to hold landlords accountable for the properties they own.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Development and Services Committee voted to send an ordinance about absentee landlords to the county council.

The proposed ordinance requires rental property owners to register the property in the Richland database.

The owner of the rental property in Richland county must give the county their phone number, email, and mailing address (for where they reside). If the owner does not live within 50 miles of the property, the county requests contacts for an agent or property manager living within those 50 miles. Any owner that has two or more rental properties must get a business license through the county.

Councilwoman, Chakisse Newton authored the proposed ordinance and says it's a way for Richland County to contact property owners if they are in violation of county codes.

"The purpose of this motion was to make sure that just because someone is renting out a property doesn't mean that anyone gets a pass to not follow our ordinances," Newton explained. "So at the end of the day, our neighborhoods are cleaner, quieter, and more beautiful."

Councilman Derrek Pugh says he hears from residents frequently about rental properties that are out of order.

"We get calls all the time about absentee landlords and how some of the residents that are patronizing those rental properties do not take care of them," Pugh stated.

For property owners that are found in violation of county codes like overgrown lots or building safety, owners could face a misdemeanor charge or fines from Richland County Code Enforcement.

The ordinance is meant to target rental homes in neighborhoods, condos, and some small apartments. The committee has agreed that the ordinance is ready to go before the county council. Now, it will have to pass through three readings and a public hearing to be put in place.