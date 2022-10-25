Re-zoning project could bring new housing developments

The Council postponed several projects from the September meeting.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County scheduled discussions about several rezoning projects for Tuesday evening.

One of those projects could mean more housing.

Multiple items from the September Richland County re-zoning will be reappearing on this month's agenda.

Some projects are headed for a second reading like the re-zoning for residential and commercial use on Farrow Road.

The idea could produce more apartments in the area and shared or commercial office spaces in the area. Residents who live near Farrow Road say this could be a positive change.

“I think that’ll be alright as far as that you know I’ve been staying here for a while, so I think it’ll be alright,” Benjamin Bostick said.

“They really need to do this inside the neighborhood cause it is a bad area. If they bring that around here it might make the area a little better,” Melik Lee said.