New businesses, jobs headed to Chapin shopping center

CHAPIN, S.C. — New businesses are headed to Chapin, right across the street from Chapin High School.

People can expect to see new restaurants, a MUV Fitness, a dentist's office and other businesses at the Chapin Commons Shopping Center. The town announced it will bring more than 100 jobs to the area.

In a statement, the town says, "This represents a substantial investment in our community. These full and part time jobs will provide an opportunity for our community as well as increased revenue for our town."

Street Squad talked to people around the community to find out what they think about the growth for the city.

"I think it's good for Chapin," said Ryan Bradley. "It's kind of been dead there for awhile with the same stuff and it's just good to see some good developments coming in and hopefully we get some shopping centers, some better shopping here next."

Lill Mood said she's hoping to see more stores, like Target, in Chapin. She also said she would love to see trees replaces if they are cut down to build new businesses.

"I want the town to grow, but I want it to grow wisely and I don't want us to get too much of one thing and not other things that people need," she explained.

Many people are happy to see more jobs being brought to the area, especially as the pandemic continues.

The targeted opening date for the first business will be in April.