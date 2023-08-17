Newberry College welcomes largest freshman class in history

Students can look forward to new dining options, a new nursing facility, and a new dorm on campus.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry College is gearing up for the start of classes on Monday, and this year the institution is welcoming its largest-ever freshman class. The campus is bustling with new students and their families as they prepare for the academic year ahead.

Nile Holdman, a freshman moving into his new dorm, described his experience, stating, "It's been calm. I’ve met a few nice people."

Nile is among the 589 first-year students who make up the largest freshman class in the history of Newberry College.

"We’re very excited because it's another year of record growth for us at Newberry. We’re growing in all directions at this point,” said Michael Smith, the Associate Dean for First-Year Experience at Newberry College.

The college has several new developments in the works, said Smith. These include a new dining contract, a nursing building, a field house, and a residence hall, all of which will be introduced in the coming months.

Returning students, like Victoria Noel and Archkela Lane, are also excited about the college's growth. "I’m from here, so it's different to see how the campus is getting bigger, and Newberry is actually getting known for being a really good school," said Lane.

The increase in the student population is having a positive impact on local businesses. Eddie Long, the owner of Genesis Coffee Shop in downtown Newberry, noted an uptick in visitors, saying, "In the last year or two, we’ve definitely seen a big increase of people just coming and hanging out, using the wifi, and getting some coffee to power them through their exams and stuff."

To provide a warm welcome to the new students, the city of Newberry is organizing a welcome weekend downtown, featuring free food and music.

Eddie Long, owner of Genesis Coffee Shop, believes this initiative will greatly benefit local businesses by creating a welcoming environment for newcomers.

"I think that’s going to help a lot of those businesses, that kids aren’t sure where they fit, where they’re welcome, I think that’ll help with that," said Long.