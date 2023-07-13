Newberry County Fire Department facing funding challenges

It would cost $1,252,798 to equip the entire county's fleet of trucks with new air packs.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — The Newberry County Fire Department is working to upgrade aging gear.

When it comes to fighting fires, minutes matter.

"You've got to make the most critical decision at that moment, it's either a go or a no-go," said Robert Dennis.

Prosperity Fire Chief Robert Dennis and his 300 volunteer firefighters face another daunting challenge: their aging equipment.

Dennis said their self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBA) are 1998 and 2002 editions that are out of compliance due to being unable to get any parts if needed.

Breathing clean air isn't a luxury but a necessity during a fire.

"Most importantly you want it to work whenever you have to go into a house fire or smokey environment," said Dennis.

But replacing them isn't cheap.

Newberry County has 11 fire departments that serve 11 districts. However, they fall under the umbrella of Newberry County for financing and support.

According to Dennis, for the last 15 years, the emergency service director has requested extra money to replace air paks, but it has been removed each time, limiting the fire service on what can be purchased.

The fire department used $37,000 from fundraisers and donations to bring one truck up to compliance. Dennis said they still need eight more paks, 16 cylinders, and 16 more masks.

Dennis said it would cost $1,252,798 to equip the entire county's fleet of trucks with new air packs.

"Are the fundraisers going to equip that? No, by no means," said Dennis.

County Administrator Jeff Shacker tells News 19 they are assessing the condition and cost of equipment to create a capital improvement plan.

"We're at a time now where we need to reevaluate the cost and replacement schedule of all those items," said Shacker.

He adds the county gave the fire department $100,000 in this year's budget and is exploring alternative funding sources.

"We need to look at fees, there are some taxes that are allowed under south carolina law that aren't in place in Newberry County," Shacker.

Shacker expects a plan to be finalized by the end of the year.

Dennis said there are five areas needed for the best fire protection for any County: a fire truck, bunker gear, fresh air, communications, and personnel.

He added that Lacking any of these components means a greater risk of loss of property, injury, or worse, death to a firefighter.

"We need support with finances so that we know when we respond to a call, we have the best of the best equipment," said Dennis. "As I addressed the council, sooner than later."