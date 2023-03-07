City of Newberry ending commercial sanitation service

Businesses have until Sept. 30 to find a new servicer.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The city of Newberry will no longer pick up trash from commercial businesses.

The news is bringing mixed reactions from business owners as they work to ensure they are not left with piles to deal with on their own. A change in the City of Newberry's trash collection is forcing some businesses, like Whitaker Floor Coverings, to find new services.

"We had three different salesmen in here offering anywhere from a one-year contract to a ten-year contract, to do it matching the price or even better price, so that seems pretty seamless," said Kevin Whitesides, vice president of sales for the business.

After reviewing the offers, Whitesides decided on a 10-year contract that starts August first.

"We felt pretty great to lock in a price for multiple years with everything rising and an increase in the costs of everyday things," Whitesides said.

Director of Public Works Kip Gunter said rising labor, equipment, and drop-off costs forced the city to get out of the commercial sanitation business.

"A truck is about $400,000 and those costs keep rising," Gunter said. "We feel like our customers could be served better by free market."

According to Gunter, the city notified commercial customers by letter last week. Customers have until Sept. 30 to hire a new service. Any company that has not switched by then may have to pay a penalty.

"There will be no customer left behind, so to speak. We will make sure that everything is seamless," Gunter said.

Gunter added that customers have four service providers to choose from.

But business owner Mij Bolyard, who shares a trash bin with eight other businesses, is worried about the changes.

"I think it's a great convenience to the business owners. I think it's really disturbing to think they'll take it out and that we would all be responsible for our own," Bolyard said. "I certainly think there are other viable solutions."