Florence, SC (WLTX) -- As the memorial service for Sgt. Terrance Carraway was held in Florence on Monday, more information is being released about the officers injured in last week's shooting in Florence County.

Injured and works for Florence County Sheriff's Office:

Investigator Arie Davis has worked for the office since August of 2015

Investigators Sarah Miller has served five years

Farah Turner who has been on the force for 12 years.

Injured and works for Florence Police Department:

Officer Travis Scott has served 10 years

Officer Scott Williamson has worked for 13 years

Officer Brian Hart has worked with the department for 14 years.

Condolences for the injured officers have been pouring in from all across social media. Rachel Langley in Darlington shared a tweet with a picture showing the city courthouse lit in blue to honor the officers who were injured.

People are also commenting and sending their condolences via Facebook. Dan Cusiter says "Sad for America prayers and thoughts for his family" and Penny Pruit says "Thank you for your service to your community. We appreciate all you've done RIP. Prayers to the family for the peace, comfort strength and love. Condolences for your loss."

News19 spoke with Ginger Wells, who went to church with Sgt. Carraway and his family. Wells recalls seeing him in service, saying, "He would do the announcements, and he would always give you a little nugget or a little saying or something to get you through the week and it would always be such a nice thing to hear. He loved people."

Wells says the church is a tight knit community and their prayers and thoughts are with Sgt. Carraway's family and all of the officers during this difficult time.

PHOTOS: SC police officers shot in the line of duty in Florence, SC

© 2018 WLTX