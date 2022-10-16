South Congaree house fire forces one from home

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — Lexington County officials say one person has been forced out of their home after a fire that happened Sunday morning in South Congaree.
According to Jessica Imbimbo with Lexington County government, the fire happened around 6:30 a.m. Arriving crews found flames coming from the garage which sustained most of the damage. However, the fire also spread partially to the kitchen of the home.
Imbimbo said no serious injuries were reported in the fire. The cause is still under investigation and hasn't been officially determined.