One treated for smoke inhalation after house fire in Columbia

The fire is still under investigation.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say one person is recovering following a house fire on Friday afternoon not far from North Main Street in Columbia.

A spokesperson for Columbia Fire said that crews were called to a house fire on the 900 block of Oakland Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Many details are still under investigation but authorities said the back of the house was significantly damaged.

At this point, it's unclear how significant the damage to the home was otherwise and no cause has been provided.

Fire officials did say that one person was treated for smoke inhalation but reported no other injuries in connection to the fire.