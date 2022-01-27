Gaston residents say a road has about 100 potholes and they want it fixed

According to Lexington County, their hands are tied because of the private ownership

GASTON, S.C. — There are potholes as far as the eye can see down Bismarck Drive in Gaston.

"This road is bad," Christina Combest, Gaston resident said.

"It's crazy that people have to work 10 -12 hour shifts, then come home and then you have to go through a battlefield just to get to your home," Joshua Tucker, Gaston resident said.

This street is parallel to Woodtrail Drive and Apricot Court. It's perpendicular to Boy Scout Road.

Residents who live here said they estimate there are about 100 potholes.

Morgan Johnson says she leaves her house 30 minutes early just to be on time to drop off her kids.

"I drop them off at the school bus at the end of this road, back and forth every morning, every afternoon," Johnson said.

She has to drive under 5 miles per hour and the winter weather we've been having hasn't helped either.

The problem? It's privately owned by someone who has died.

According to local paralegals, ownership is passed down to the next possible heir.

"I believe it's either a son or grandson and he doesn't want the road, so we're stuck," said Regina Haigwood who lives in Gaston.

According to Lexington county, their hands are tied because of the private ownership.

So, for now, these residents' best option is to speak with the new owner about next steps or get legal advice.

Scott Whetstone, Lexington county council member for District One said, "If it's good infrastructure, then it's providing you access to go to work and home from work. It's providing essential services to be able to get to you, fire, police and EMS. Bad infrastructure will cause problems and delays in all of this, being it can also tear your vehicles up."

Whetstone and town councilwoman Carol McCombs said residents in Gaston along this road can call them with their concerns so that they can try to provide some help.

Scott Whetstone can be reached at (803) 240-3472 or swhetstone@lex-co.com. Carol McCombs can be reached at (803) 446-4491 or townofgaston@gmail.com.