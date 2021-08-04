Orangeburg Department of Public Safety offering new drug disposal pouches

Orangeburg law enforcement says the pouches are easier for residents to get rid of unused or expired medicine.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is offering a quick and safer method to dispose of expired or unwanted medicine.

"These Dettera pouches can definitely save lives," expressed Devon Gilmore, ODPS' Community Outreach and Crime Prevention Officer. "The biggest thing about them, once you put your medicine in the pouch, it neutralizes it."

The City of Orangeburg was awarded a $16,000 federal grant from the Comprehensive Secure and Responsible Drug Disposal Program to purchase the Dettera Drug Activation Pouches.

Orangeburg law enforcement says the pouches are easier for residents to get rid of unused or expired medicine.

"There is a pod in there, which you don't open," demonstrated Gilmore. "Put your pills in the pouch, fill it up with warm water for 30 seconds. Close it and throw it away in the trash."

Proper drug disposal is incredibly importannt to preventing both drug-related accidents and crime. This is why ODPS will... Posted by Orangeburg Department of Public Safety on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Residents can come to the department of public safety Monday through Friday to receive as many pouches as needed. There's also now a new disposal bin on site that was also purchased through the program. The Grant Specialist for the city says these efforts are important in preventing drug-related accidents and crime.

"We've seen reports through the pandemic that opioid and prescription abuse are on the rise," explained Alexis Kiser. "We wanted to get ahead of the situation and provide the opportunity for citizens to dispose of their medication."