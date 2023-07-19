Buddy Call19 Survivor: Corinn Hunter

Hunter's breast cancer diagnosis came after she was kicked by a horse.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been more than two years, since Corinn Hunter was kicked in the stomach by a horse while working at a farm in Irmo.

Hunter says she's never been the kind of person to go to the doctor over something like that, but her coworkers insisted she get checked out.

The doctors told her that the horse didn't kick anything serious and she was fine, but she did leave the hospital with a diagnosis she wasn't expecting.

Doctors told her they found a mass in her left breast.

That mass would later be diagnosed as breast cancer.

She was only 37 years old when she learned that she had invasive ductal carcinoma.

It was December 2021 and Hunter was faced with the realization that she was now in a fight for her life.

The wife and mom knew that her treatment would be aggressive, but she was confident in the plan doctors had for her.

Her husband was by her side and her daughter did anything to make her mom laugh.

After chemotherapy and a double mastectomy, Hunter was able to "ring the bell" in celebration of completing her treatment.

Hunter says she found strength and support in her family, friends and coworkers.

She's become an advocate for early detection, stressing to anyone who asks about her journey that no one should take their age for granted when it comes to a breast cancer diagnosis.