Patricia Quattlebaum, 72, walked away from a Columbia hospital around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are searching for a missing woman who they say walked away from a local hospital.

Patricia Quattlebaum, 72, went missing around 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to officers. Police add that her relatives are concerned for her safety and well-being.

Quattlebaum was last seen wearing a blue denim dress and black and white polka dot shoes.