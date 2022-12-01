House fire in Columbia causes significant damage on Thursday, kills pet

Authorities said the fire was already burning heavily when they arrived.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say a family pet has died in a fire that caused major damage to a home in a northern Columbia community on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for Columbia-Richland Fire, third-shift crews were called to the 5900 block of Conveyor Street just before 2 p.m. where a house fire had been reported.

At the time of their arrival, heavy fire was already visible from the rear of the property and was spreading to the attic area and through the roof, fire officials said.

The department said that two people escaped the home uninjured but a pet dog died as a result of the fire.