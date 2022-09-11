Phone issue impacting Richland County Sheriff's Department

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is urging anyone with an emergency to call 911 directly due to an issue that's preventing its in-house phones from working.
The sheriff's department announced around 6 a.m. that its phone lines were not working. As a result, they are not only asking emergency calls to call the common three-digit emergency number but also telling those who need to call for non-emergency purposes to contact them at 803-252-2911.
At this time, the department hasn't said what may have caused the outage but insisted that it is looking into the issue. No estimate for when the phone issue will be fixed is available.