Phone issue impacting Richland County Sheriff's Department

Authorities haven't said what may have caused the issue.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is urging anyone with an emergency to call 911 directly due to an issue that's preventing its in-house phones from working.

The sheriff's department announced around 6 a.m. that its phone lines were not working. As a result, they are not only asking emergency calls to call the common three-digit emergency number but also telling those who need to call for non-emergency purposes to contact them at 803-252-2911.