Car accident causes power outage on Columbia's Garners Ferry Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A power outage on the southeast side of Columbia is effecting several hundred customers, including a strip mall.

By 9:30 p.m. all outages had been restored.

Dominion Energy says a car accident around 7 p.m. in the 6000 block of Garners Ferry Road is responsible for the outage. That's near the Woodhill Mall and several stores and apartment complexes nearby.

Columbia Police Lt. Bryant said that it was a two car collision and one of the cars hit a power pole. No one was injured and the accident is still being investigated by the police.

Dominion Energy spokesperson Matt Long said that about 575 customers are without power. Long said they are working on restoring the power to those customers.