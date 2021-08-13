Regional Medical Center restricts visitation due to COVID-19

Beginning August 16, visiting hours for non-COVID patients will be 9 am until 2 pm Monday - Sunday; one visitor per patient per day.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg is once again restricting patient visitation due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Beginning Monday, August 16, 2021, visitation hours for non-COVID patients will be 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Sunday; one visitor per patient per day. No visitors will be allowed for any COVID patient or any patients in the ICU.

Hospital officials say the main entry point for patients and visitors will be the Patient Registration entrance. The Main Entrance lobby and waiting area will be temporarily closed until further notice. Pediatric patients or patients needing assistance with making personal or healthcare decisions are allowed one (1) visitor to accompany them.

Regional Medical Center will continue to offer both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines every Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at RMC Express Care, located at 3000 St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg.

Both first and second doses will be administered on a first-come, first-serve, walk-in basis. No registration is required, but you need your ID.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for those 12 years of age and older, Moderna available for those 16 years of age and older. Parental consent will be required for anyone under 18 years of age.

Second vaccine doses will be administered to those who previously received their first vaccine dose. You are asked to bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record card. RMC Express Care is located on the RMC campus in the Annex Building, 3000 St. Matthews Road.