Prisma Health to limit visitation at all hospital, clinical facilities due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Beginning Monday, August 9, only one visitor per patient, mask regulations imposed

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The rise of COVID-19 infections in South Carolina has prompted Prisma Health to once again limit visitation at all hospital and clinical facilities in the state.

Beginning Monday, August 9, 2020, all adult inpatients, outpatients and ambulatory pediatric patients will be limited to one visitor.

In addition to the "one visitor" rule, the following restrictions will remain in place:

Visitors must wear a mask covering their nose and mouth (no gaiters or vented masks).

Visitors will be screened upon entry. Anyone with possible COVID-19 symptoms cannot visit.

Visitors must stay with the patient (not go to the cafeteria, gift shop, etc.). People over age 65 and those with chronic illnesses who are not vaccinated should refrain from visiting.

On occasion, visitors should remain with a patient with special needs. Secure approval of attending doctor and administrator for exceptions.

According to Prisma Health's statistics, between July 7 and August 5 the number of COVID-19 inpatients has risen from 20 to 208 across the Prisma Health system.