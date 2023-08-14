"He championed the cause of people": Remembering Sen. John Scott's impact in South Carolina

Senator John L. Scott, Jr. leaves behind a lifetime of legacy, impact, and legislation in South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The death of longtime state legislator Senator John L. Scott, Jr. was announced Sunday afternoon. In addition to family and friends who loved him, Scott also leaves behind a lifetime of legacy, impact, and legislation.

Lawmakers he worked alongside, and some community members say his efforts led to change for the people of South Carolina. From education to rural equity, his colleagues said Senator John Scott was often at the senate podium to lend his community's voice to issues that mattered during legislative sessions for over 30 years.

“He was very involved in issues surrounding housing, to make sure that we have affordable housing in our communities. And like I say, probably in transportation as well. He understood that transportation was a challenge, particularly in our rural communities," State Senator Brad Hutto said. "If the word rural got mentioned, even though John was from Columbia and one of the probably the most urban districts in the state, he championed the cause of people that live out the country.”

The fight for those issues didn’t go unnoticed by his constituents. Scott Harriford has lived in Scott’s district in Richland County his whole life.

“Senator Scott and my grandfather shared a mutual interest for education. My grandfather was the first African American dean at USC. And, as we all know, Senator Scott had a huge affinity for HBCUs across the state," Harriford said. "And through their love of education, they formed a natural bond, and that trickled down to Senator Scott and myself.”

According to the South Carolina Legislature's website, Scott introduced 19 bills and four of them were passed during the most recent legislative session.

One of his more recent initiatives that passed requires all Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in South Carolina to have career institutes.

Scott worked closely with Dr. Barbara Adams at South Carolina State University, his alma mater, on this initiative.

“His vision is that each one of the schools would have a focus area where they would develop projects or activities or programs to make our students more prepared for the workforce."

Adams added this is the project that will be etched into university history.

“I think that is going to probably be one of his one of his good legacies, as far as the university is concerned,” she said.

Visitation is set for Friday, August 18, from 6-7 pm, at Leevy's Funeral Home on Taylor Street in Columbia.

A memorial service for Scott will be held at 11 am on Saturday, Agust 19, at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road on Atlas Road in in Columbia.

Interment will take p[lace at Memorial Gardens of Columbia on Wilson Boulevard in Columbia.