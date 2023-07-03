"We just want to make Richland County a more popular place for young people": Richland County considers 3 new housing developments

Richland County focused on bringing more housing to the area.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In a Tuesday night meeting, Richland County Council discussed three housing development projects nicknamed, Siquno, Wichita, and Project Subtext.

Project Wichita will be on Huger Street and will likely become student housing, Project Siquno will be multi-family homes, and Subtext will be apartments.

Economic development director Jeff Ruple, says the county needs more housing to continue on its path of growth.

"We think that by creating more density it will create more retail, and just make Columbia and Richland County a more popular place for young people to live," Ruple explained.

Another development, nicknamed Charlie Echo is a manufacturer coming to the county's industrial park, which drew a lot of discussion in the meeting.

"I will vote no because I feel I'm obligated to look out for the young people that have been killed by various automatic weapons," said Councilwoman Yvonne McBride. "I have no issues with supporting a manufacturer that makes things that the military could use, and law enforcement could use, but if certain things get into the hands of people that are irresponsible, and can cause havoc... and deaths... I cannot in good conscience use the public funds to incentivize this type of program."

All of the new developments were passed and will go before the council again in two weeks.

Another hot topic at the meeting was the Richland County fireworks ordinance, which passed after months in and out of committees, council meetings, and amendments.

Now residents will have to be at least 600 feet from churches, schools, and other spaces to light up the sky.