Richland County approves $40 million ordinance for public safety center

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County has approved a $40 million ordinance for a new Public Safety Center at Columbia Place Mall. The project should be completed by sometime early next year.

“We’re excited about that, I think with its own task, in terms of where we want it to be at this particular point, and I can’t wait until we really get that project completed," said chairman Paul Livingston.

It will be located where the former Burlington Coat Factory was at Columbia Place Mall and include a 911 dispatcher center.

“It’s sort of centrally located in the county and just a lot of space," said Livingston.

On Wednesday, the county administrator and public safety personnel will do a walk-through of the space to determine what it will look like.

“We have a design person to do the design work and so forth so now we’re about to move into the phase of trying to plan for the construction," said Livingston.

The goal is to have the project completed by early 2022.