Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the department.

According to a release, Sheriff Lott was tested on Friday after a family member had received a positive result for the virus. He came back negative.

According to RCSD, out of an abundance of caution, Sheriff Lott was tested again Wednesday, Dec. 16, and his results came back positive for COVID-19.

Sheriff Lott had been self-quarantining since Wednesday, Dec. 9 and is feeling well and resting at home.

Lott has been sheriff of the county since 1996.