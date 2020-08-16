South Carolina man missing, last seen at I-95 rest area

Rubio Flores was last seen in Orangeburg County.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County deputies are searching fora man who's been missing for several days.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says 43-year-old Rubio Flores was just reported missing Saturday.

"This individual was reported to us as missing on Saturday but he's been missing a few days," the sheriff said. "If you have any information on this man, please contact the sheriff's office immediately."

Flores was last seen on August 11 around 10:30 p.m. at the I-95 rest area near Santee in Orangeburg County. Flores is said to have walked off from some people he knew at the northbound I-95 rest area.

The people he was with were traveling north when Flores went missing.

Flores has blue eyes standing around 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds with a thin build.

Flores's last known clothing is said to be black jeans and a black T-shirt.