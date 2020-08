Charleston Police say Freddie Frink, 58, had last been seen on August 11, around 11 p.m.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Charleston Police Department says a missing man has been found safe.

Freddie Frink, 58, was last seen on August 11 around 11 p.m. Tuesday after completing his shift at the Oyster House on S. Market Street in Charleston.

But on Friday morning, officers announced he'd been located. They did not provide additional details of how he was found or where he'd been.