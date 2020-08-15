Missing Sumter teen last seen more than a week ago

17-year-old Demetrius Castro, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.

Police say 17-year-old Demetrius Castro has a history of leaving home and typically returns home after a few days. However, he has not been in contact with family since he left on August 6. Police say efforts to locate him began on August 10 when he was reported missing.

Castro, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark colored shirt when he left home.

Anyone who may have seen him or knows where he could be should contact the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700.