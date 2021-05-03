Memorial for Richland County teen Sanaa Amenhotep set for tonight

The Richland County teen was just 15-years-old.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A memorial service will be held Monday evening to celebrate the life of Sanaa Amenhotep, the Richland County teen who was murdered last month.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. at Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood, which is located at 100 Alvina Hagood Circle.

The body of the 15-year-old was found Thursday in a wooded area off Interstate 20 in rural Lexington County. That was more than three weeks after she was reported missing by her mother.

Deputies believe that back on April 5th, she was lured into a stolen car by three suspects. Officials say Amenhotep was killed that same day in a field in Lexington County.

Three suspects have been arrested in the case: An 18-year-old and two minors. All are facing murder charges, as well as other criminal counts.