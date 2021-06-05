Whether to sell Santee Cooper delays utility reform in SC

The House's insistence that Santee Cooper be sold means the fate of a bill to overhaul the state-owned utility will go down to the wire at this year’s session.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina House is insisting the state continue to accept offers to sell Santee Cooper. That means the fate of a bill to overhaul the state-owned utility will go down to the wire at this year’s session.

The House refused to accept the Senate version of the bill that removed a committee of lawmakers that could consider any bids to buy Santee Cooper over the next 10 years.