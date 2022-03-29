Free hearing, speech and language services at SC State

These services are offered and performed by SC State Speech Pathology and Audiology students.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Harold Powell Speech and Hearing Clinic offers free speech, language and hearing services for adults and children in Orangeburg and the surrounding area.

“When you have private therapy at the clinics, of course Medicare is gonna only pay for a certain amount of visits," said clinical educator Jacqueline Jones-Brown.

This is where the clinic comes in as a resource for patients looking to continue treatment. The services are offered and performed by SC State Speech Pathology and Audiology students.

The clinic provides an opportunity for students to gain hands-on experience working with patients.

Patients who have language and sound disorders or may be trying to regain their skills after suffering a stroke are some of the folks who seek services.

"We serve a wide range of disorders and we have great results. We've had many, many referrals from area agencies such as our pediatricians and physicians in the area," said clinical director Shirlaine Darby.

It also offers diagnostic services like screenings and evaluations and therapy services for speech-language disorders.

Arnia Franklin is an undergraduate student working with a child at the clinic.

“We have activities where I will get him to say the word imitatively, which I would say the word and he would repeat it. So now we’re transitioning to getting him to say the word spontaneously," said Franklin.

The clinic is accepting referrals from local schools, physicians' offices, and anyone in need of speech and language services.

“Now we have an opportunity to do the same thing. To pour back into our students and our community," said Jones-Brown.