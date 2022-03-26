South Carolina woman wins big after filling up on gas

The winning ticket was bought with change left over after filling up on gas.

ANDERSON, S.C. — A South Carolina Lottery winner says she decided to spend some change left over after filling up her car to buy a lottery ticket. Looking back, she's probably glad she did.

While filling up at the pump may not be anyone's favorite pastime right now, it ended with an Anderson woman winning $200,000.

According to lottery officials, she scratched the ticket in her car at the Power Trac #13 convenience store on Pearlman Dairy Road in Anderson and she was quickly overwhelmed.

"My heart was fluttering," she said in a statement released by lottery officials.

She added that she had trouble believing she'd really won. Lottery officials didn't venture a guess as to what she may use the money for, but since the scratch-off was of the "Scenic South Carolina" series, it may have given her at least one idea.

Her ticket, a special one honoring the Lottery's 20th Anniversary" showcased the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk. But letter officials said others also show off Columbia's Gervais Street Bridge, Greenville's Riverwalk, Charleston's Rainbow Row, and Aiken's South Boundary Avenue of Oaks.