SC lottery winner nearly passes out in store, now has new favorite number

Before he could think of what to do with the money, this lucky Myrtle Beach winner just had to focus on keeping his feet underneath him.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A South Carolina lottery winner is making plans to do things he was never able to actually do after taking home a sizable jackpot recently.

“This is allowing me to do things I would have never been able to,” he told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

The winner didn't want to be identified but did share a bit of his story with lottery officials after he matched the number "30" in his Psychedelic Payout ticket to win a hefty $300,000.

His first concern, however, was keeping his feet underneath him as the big winner said he almost passed out when realizing he had won so much money. It also goes without saying that 30, which helped him beat one in 1,000,000 odds, is his new favorite number.