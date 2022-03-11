Lottery ticket sold in Lexington brings nice surprise to local couple

They likely would have been happy with what they initially won. What it turned out to be was 100 times better, though.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — In many cases in life, it doesn't hurt to check twice. And for one couple in the Midlands, it made a big difference in their excitement over a lottery scratch-off ticket.

The South Carolina Education Lottery reports that a husband insisted his wife check her lottery ticket again when she initially thought she'd earned a $1,000 prize.

Lottery officials said she initially counted 10 words that matched on the Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket. But when she recounted, she actually had 11.

And that meant the difference between $1,000 and $100,000.

In this minor disagreement, both came away happy with what came of a little extra diligence, though the winner said she was "shell shocked" at the big win on the $3 ticket.

Though, it turns out, $1,000 does come into play here. That's how much Murphy Express #8905 on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington is getting as a commission.