Search underway for teen not seen for days, possibly in danger

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding a teen not seen in roughly a week who may be in danger.
According to a statement released by the sheriff's department, 17-year-old Naomi Shaffer was last seen on March 13 wearing camouflage pants, a blue shirt, and a gray Batman jacket. She also has a nose ring.
The department added that she was last known to be in the Two Notch Road and Percival Road area.
Anyone with information on her location or who may have seen Shaffer is urged to contact Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or call 911.