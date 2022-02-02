x
Shooting at Chapin Bojangles under investigation, police say

Police say the shooting happened late Wednesday afternoon.

CHAPIN, S.C. — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a Bojangles restaurant in Chapin Wednesday afternoon.

According to a post on the Chapin Police Department's Facebook page,  the shooting happened late Wednesday afternoon at  566 Columbia Avenue. 

Officials said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. It's not clear who may have been hurt or how serious their injuries may be. 

No additional details were immediately available.

News 19 has reached out to Chapin police, Bojangles and other law enforcement agencies for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

