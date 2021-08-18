Social media reacts to South Carolina high school shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — From political and community leaders to school alumni, fellow high schools and athletic teams, people are taking to social media in reaction to a shooting at a South Carolina high school that left three injured on just the third day of school.
Three Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students were injured by gunshots fired from a car driving by during afternoon dismissal, according to the school's website. A later note said the injuries are believed to be non life-threatening at this time.
While details are limited, reaction is already showing up on social media.
State Education superintendent Molly Spearman tweeted, "My heart is heavy for the students & staff at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High impacted by this senseless act of violence. I am thankful for the swift action of first responders and hope that those responsible are held accountable. We must ensure schools are safe learning environments."
Two prominent alumni of the school -- Former South Carolina State Representative Bakari Sellers and Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison -- were among the first to tweet about the shooting.
Former congressman and South Carolina gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham tweeted:
Mia McLeod, South Carolina State Senator and gubernatorial candidate, tweeted, "Please join me in prayer for the students who were injured in today’s school shooting, right here in SC at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. Our thoughts & prayers are w/them, their families, classmates & community."
Retired FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi tweeted, "Our children are at risk from two pandemics - gun violence and Covid-19: Three students shot outside of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School."
National gun control activist Shannon Watts tweeted, "Because this is America, this news will barley be a blip on our radar."
The South Carolina high school community also chimed in.
Community leaders also shared reaction to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Stick with News 19 for continuing coverage.