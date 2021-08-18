Social media reacts to South Carolina high school shooting

Authorities say three Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students were injured by shots fired from a car driving by during dismissal on just the third day of school.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — From political and community leaders to school alumni, fellow high schools and athletic teams, people are taking to social media in reaction to a shooting at a South Carolina high school that left three injured on just the third day of school.

Three Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students were injured by gunshots fired from a car driving by during afternoon dismissal, according to the school's website. A later note said the injuries are believed to be non life-threatening at this time.

While details are limited, reaction is already showing up on social media.

State Education superintendent Molly Spearman tweeted, "My heart is heavy for the students & staff at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High impacted by this senseless act of violence. I am thankful for the swift action of first responders and hope that those responsible are held accountable. We must ensure schools are safe learning environments."

Two prominent alumni of the school -- Former South Carolina State Representative Bakari Sellers and Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison -- were among the first to tweet about the shooting.

Gun violence has no boundaries and touches every person & community.



Prayers for my high school, O-W. Another school shooting. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) August 18, 2021

Former congressman and South Carolina gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham tweeted:

My heart goes out to everyone at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School in Orangeburg. Praying for safety and peace. — Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) August 18, 2021

Mia McLeod, South Carolina State Senator and gubernatorial candidate, tweeted, "Please join me in prayer for the students who were injured in today’s school shooting, right here in SC at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. Our thoughts & prayers are w/them, their families, classmates & community."

Retired FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi tweeted, "Our children are at risk from two pandemics - gun violence and Covid-19: Three students shot outside of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School."

National gun control activist Shannon Watts tweeted, "Because this is America, this news will barley be a blip on our radar."

Three students were shot and wounded today in a drive-by shooting during dismissal at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School in South Carolina.



The South Carolina high school community also chimed in.

Praying for Orangeburg Wilkinson Students & Staff…… God Bless!! — Brookland-Cayce Football (@BCBearcatFB) August 18, 2021

Prayers from Cheraw high school! This has got to stop! #OrangeburgWilkinson — CoachP (@TheAndyPoole) August 18, 2021

Praying for the Orangeburg Wilkinson community…terrible and hard to imagine going through that!! Praying everyone is safe… — David Weathers (@dweathers13) August 18, 2021

Community leaders also shared reaction to the shooting.

School shootings are a creature of government’s failure to pass common sense gun reform. Praying for #OrangeburgWilkinson high school students and their families. — Deyaska Spencer (@DeyaskaSpencer) August 18, 2021