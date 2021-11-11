South Carolina DMV is returning to in-car road tests

This means instead of the instructor watching from outside the car, they'll be riding with the new driver again.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — New drivers in South Carolina trying to get their drivers licenses will once again be hitting the pavement.

Over a year ago the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) started allowing road tests again, but with the instructor standing outside and the driver inside the car.

Starting next week, both the driver and the instructor can be in the car again.

So, why does this matter?

Because now instructors can go back to seeing the interaction new drivers have with the ones out on the road.

Before this, they could only check driving in reverse, parallel parking, and 3-point turns to name a few things.

"Outside of the vehicle, you can't observe eye movement as good, as far as where the applicant is looking and obviously, if you're not out on the roadway, you won't be able to properly assess how they're checking other traffic, which is a very major part of the test," Stan Sharpe, Lexington Driving Academy owner said.

Now, they can check highway driving and lane changing. Overall, a safe and thorough road test is what's needed to create a driver that's ready.

Luckily, checks and balances have kept COVID driving modifications safe through 2020 and 2021.

"The DMV reserves the right to randomly retest, which is just computer generated. They can't just selectively pick who they want to retest," Sharpe said.